RSS Affiliate To Protest Against Centre Over ‘anti-worker’ Provisions In New Labour Codes

On Tuesday, RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has warned of a nationwide protest if the Centre doesn't modify few provisions in the recently passed labour codes. As per reports, Binay Kumar Sinha, national general secretary of BMS, said that the organisation has passed a key resolution to demand the government to 'immediately withdraw the anti-worker provisions in the new Labour Codes'. The BMS said that it will organise countrywide 'warning week' programs from October 10-16.

"If the government is not ready to hear the voice of workers, we will resort to continuous agitation including national level strikes to protect right to strike and other labour rights," Sinha was quoted saying to a news portal.

What are the new labour codes?

In September, the Lok Sabha passed three labour codes — Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020, Code on Social Security Bill, 2020 and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020.

The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020, proposes to introduce more conditions restricting the rights of workers to strike, alongside an increase in the threshold relating to layoffs and retrenchment in industrial establishments having 300 workers from 100 workers or more at present. The Industrial Relations Code has raised the threshold for requirement of a standing order — rules of conduct for workmen employed in industrial establishments — to over 300 workers.

However, the Centre has termed the codes as 'game changer.' Minister of State (I/C) for Labour & Employment, Santosh Gangwar stated that the three Bills has brought historic labour reforms in the country, and will prove to be a Game Changer in the labour welfare reforms covering more than 50 crores organized and unorganized workers in the country. This also includes gig, platform and also opens up the doors for social security to those in the self-employment sector, he said.

(image from ANI, inputs from PTI, ANI)