Owaisi Slams Shivraj Govt After Saffron Flat Planted Atop Mosque In Mandsaur; ~100 Booked

Slamming the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government after a mosque was vandalised and the saffron flag was unfurled on it in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked why no one is condemning the act and what is the BJP government doing about it. Communal tensions have flared up in Madhya Pradesh, after a group climbed atop a mosque in Dorana village, and put a saffron flag on the structure. On the same day in Indore, at least eight people were injured during stone-pelting as Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised ”jan jagran rally”. Earlier on December 25, a stone-pelting incident happened in another rally in Ujjain’s Begumbagh.

Owaisi in a press conference said, "What happened in Mandsaur? They unfurled saffron flag above a mosque, the Sangh Parivar people did it and this happened two days after PM Modi said that do not damage public property. You ask me who is radicalised? These people who did such a deplorable act in Mandsaur are radicalised. The majority community is radicalised, and the government - what is it doing to deradicalise them? Nothing. they are radicalising them even more. The responsibility of the Mandsaur incident is of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is a shameful act. This happened in Delhi, now again it is happening. You care about mobile towers and you are not talking about masjid. Protesting is a right but there should not be violence. The state should also not do violence." His mobile towers reference was about the vandalism of Reliance Jio towers in Punjab on account of politicians' fearmongering about corporates ('Adanis and Ambanis') against the backdrop of the controversial farm laws.

Tensions flare in Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, alleged workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a march to collect funds for Ram Temple. While the procession was crossing a Muslim majority area in Dorana village in Mandsaur district, some miscreants climbed atop a mosque and vandalised the structure and urfurled a saffron flag, as per MP Police. They shot the video of the incident and circulated it on social media. Later, in Chandankhedi village in Indore, at least eight people were injured due to stone pelting on members participating ”jan jagran rally” by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Prohibitory orders have been invoked and Police has booked nearly 100 people in the two districts.

