Asaduddin Owaisi Terms Lockdown 'unconstitutional', Expresses Distress Over Maharashtra

Going in contrast with the government, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday called the nationwide lockdown-- the government's strategy to combat coronavirus pandemic-- as unconstitutional. He further asked why was the state government of Telangana silent on the matter.

"This lockdown is unconstitutional. According to National Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act, the Government of India cannot impose lockdown in the whole country; it is against federalism, it is a state subject and I wonder why the State Government is silent," the AIMIM chief said at an online public meeting.

He further went on to appeal to the people of Malegaon to stay at home amidst the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The AIMIM chief also urged people to not fear quarantine facilities as it "is for your own good".

"Due to this lockdown, the migrant labourers are suffering, 16 people have died at the Aurangabad accident. I appeal to the citizens of Malegaon, please stay home," said Owaisi."COVID-19 is something that can impact on any human. Do not be afraid of quarantine, it is for your own good. You will be away for 8-10 days which is fine because it is better for you and for the people around you," urged Owaisi.

Owaisi expresses distress over Maharashtra

Furthermore, Owaisi asked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to 'concentrate on the people' as Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to COVID-19 cases. Emphasising that people have to be more cautious and adhere to social distancing norms,

"I request the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the officials to concentrate on the people. But more than the officials, it is the public, who has to take care of themselves and maintain the discipline and social distancing," emphasised Owaisi.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. After 1230 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, May 11, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 23,401. With 14,521 cases and 528 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. Meanwhile, a record 587 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 4,786. 36 casualties- 20 from Pune, 5 from Solapur, 3 from Pune, 2 from Thane and one each from Amaravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Wardha, and Ratnagiri were recorded on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

