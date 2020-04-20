Palghar Mob Lynching: Sachin Pilot Condemns The Incident; Demands Strict Action

After the horrific case of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday strongly condemned the incident. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Taking to Twitter, Pilot demanded stringent action against the preparators who were involved in the heinous crime.

I strongly condemn the horrific incident where 3 people were lynched and killed by a mob in Palghar, Maharashtra. Strictest action should be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 20, 2020

READ: Giriraj Singh questions Maharashtra administration over the horrific Palghar Mob Lynching

CM Uddhav reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

READ: Palghar Mob Lynching: Two police personnel suspended after brutal assault

3 men lynched by a mob

Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials. Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

READ: Palghar lynching: Two cops suspended for negligence in duty

READ: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM on Palghar lynching