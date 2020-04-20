Giriraj Singh Questions Maharashtra Administration Over The Horrific Palghar Mob Lynching

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday questioned the Maharashtra Police over the horrific case of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday. Taking to Twitter Singh asked whether the Maharashtra administration failed in front of mere votes.

In his tweet Singh said, "The ruthless killing of saints in front of the police in Palghar is a challenge for the Maharashtra Police, is the Maharashtra administration failing in front of the vote?"

पालघर में पुलिस के सामने साधु संतों की निर्मम हत्या महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के लिए चुनौती है, क्या वोट के आगे महाराष्ट्र का प्रशासन फेल है? — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) April 20, 2020

'Requested him to take strict action'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday about the Palghar mob-lynching case. Yogi said that he has requested to take stringent action against the people who are responsible for the killing of two saints who belonged to 'Juna Akhara' and their driver.

Taking to Twitter, the UP CM also said that he was informed by Uddhav that some people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the remaining will be identified soon and strict action will be taken against them.

पालघर,महाराष्ट्र में हुई जूना अखाड़ा के सन्तों स्वामी कल्पवृक्ष गिरि जी, स्वामी सुशील गिरि जी व उनके ड्राइवर नीलेश तेलगड़े जी की हत्या के सम्बन्ध में कल शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे जी से बात की और घटना के जिम्मेदार तत्वों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई हेतु आग्रह किया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

CM Uddhav reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

3 men lynched by a mob

Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials. Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

