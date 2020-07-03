'Paper Tiger': Kamal Nath Fires Back At Scindia Over Jibe, Says 'people Will Judge'

On Friday, July 3, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath termed BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia as a "paper tiger". This was in response to Scindia's 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' assertion on Thursday. Dismissing the BJP MP's allegations on his 15-month tenure as the CM, he contended that many people referred to him as 'Tiger' as well. Thereafter, Nath contended that the people of the state would be the best judge to decide on whether Scindia or himself is the real 'tiger'.

Kamal Nath remarked, "Many things were said- that these things happened in 15 months. I am not a Maharaja, I am not Mama, I have not sold tea till now. I am Kamal Nath. Many people say that I am a tiger. I am neither a tiger nor a paper tiger. The people will decide who is a tiger and who is a paper tiger."

"I don't need certification from Digvijaya Singh or Kamal Nath. The facts are in front of the public showing how these people robbed the state's coffers in 15 months, taking everything for themselves. I just wish to say to these two, 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'," said Scindia to reporters in Bhopal," Scindia said on Thursday.

14 former Congress MLAs find a place in the Cabinet

After Thursday's Cabinet expansion in MP, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from the Congress along with Scindia are now a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Thus, out of the 24 by-elections to be held, 14 Ministers shall be in the poll fray. In the 2018 Assembly Election, the BJP could win only 1 of these 24 seats when Scindia was in the Congress camp. To remain in power, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government requires to win at least 9 seats in the upcoming by-elections.

Fall of Kamal Nath government

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time.

