PM Modi In Leh: Reaching Amongst Troops A Very 'important Step', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh on Friday and said the nation stands firmly under the leadership of a strong-willed PM who reaches among the jawans and emboldens them.

"Reaching amongst troops at the border in Leh is a very important step of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The nation stands firmly under the leadership of a strong-willed Prime Minister who reaches among the jawans and emboldens them. We are proud of such a Prime Minister," Scindia said in Hindi on Twitter.

लेह में सीमा पर सैनिकों के बीच पहुँचना प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। जवानों के बीच पहुँचकर उनका हौसला बढ़ाने वाले दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति के धनी प्रधानमंत्री के नेतृत्व में राष्ट्र मजबूती से खड़ा है। ऐसे प्रधानमंत्री पर हमें गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/u9kQsCrQTW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi's Leh Visit: These Rousing Pictures Are An Unprecedented Message To China

'Motivating those who defend us'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared a clip of PM Modi's address to troops in Nimu. "Being with the armed forces, always. Supporting, being with and motivating those who defend us 24x7," she said.

Being with the armed forces, always. Supporting, being with and motivating those who defend us 24x7. #PMinLeh https://t.co/YQrUXLhpH3 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi's FULL Ladakh Speech: 'The World Has United Against Expansionists,' China Warned

PM in Leh

In a significant development amid the rising tensions on the border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday morning, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. PM Modi’s visit to Leh, which comes as an unforeseeable and unprecedented development, assumes massive significance as India is engaged in multifaceted tensions with China.

PM Modi while addressing the troops lauded their dedication with which they are protecting the motherland. PM Modi said their willpower is as firm as the mountains where they are posted. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash.

Era of expansionism is over. The world has moved on the path of development. Expansionist forces have ruined the world in the last century. But they have either been defeated or forgotten in history: PM #ModiInLadakh https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ejTayy9NQo — Republic (@republic) July 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi's Leh Visit: These Rousing Pictures Are An Unprecedented Message To China

Stunning Video Of PM Modi's Chopper Landing In Leh Out Amid Loud Message To China; WATCH