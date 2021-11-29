In a massive development, sources told Republic TV on Monday that the Centre is likely to move a motion seeking the suspension of MPs who created a ruckus during the Monsoon session of Parliament. This comes even as Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on the first day of the Winter session due to sloganeering. During the previous session, Rajya Sabha in particular saw chaotic scenes with 7 TMC MPs- Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor being suspended during the course of the Session.

The final day also witnessed pandemonium with the opposition alleging that marshals had manhandled two women MPs. But the Union government rubbished these allegations and demanded strict action against MPs who purportedly indulged in hooliganism. On August 15, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan handed over a memorandum to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in this regard.

Ruckus in Monsoon session

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine two days ahead of schedule owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.

Republic TV accessed videos of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 which challenge the opposition's charge that the marshals attacked women MPs. Dressed in blue, the marshals are seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 pm, TMC MP Dola Sen is seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 pm.

Other MPs can be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals. As per a Rajya Sabha report, 30 marshals were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women. After the ruckus, the opposition parties staged a walkout over the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. On August 12, leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPIM, RJD, SP, NCP, CPI, IUML and LJD met Naidu and briefed him about their side of the story.