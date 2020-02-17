Paswan On SC Verdict: 'Asking For Reservation Is Not Begging, It Is Constitutional'

After the recent Supreme Court verdict on reservation in government jobs and promotions, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that asking for reservation is not begging as it is guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Supreme Court in its verdict stated that reservation in promotion in jobs is not a fundamental right. Reacting to it, Paswan said on Monday, "The Court's judgment created confusion among people. Supreme Court judgment said that state government can choose to give reservation in jobs while the reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right. Asking for reservation is not begging, it is given by the Constitution."

"Narendra Modi government amended the Constitution to give reservation to the poor people of upper caste. It is constitutional and fundamental right and no government can end the reservation," Paswan said.

"On February 10, we had a meeting with all 73 SC/ST MPs and they demanded that the government should review the decision or should amend the Constitution," he added.

After the Supreme Court's verdict on February 7, Paswan had opined that reservation will be there till the caste system exists in the country.

The Supreme Court's verdict on reservation

In a key judgment by the Supreme court on quotas and job reservations on Friday said that claiming 'reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right' and it can't order a state government to provide the reservation for people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs. The state government is not in any obligation and it has the absolute discretion to decide whether or not to provide for reservation in jobs or reservations in promotions. However, if a State wishes to exercise its discretion and make a reservation in promotions, it is bound to collect data showing the inadequacy of representation of SCs/STs in government services.

