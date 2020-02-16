Rajasthan Congress Stages Protest Against 'anti-reservation Stance' Of BJP Government

The Rajasthan state Congress on Sunday organised a dharna protest at the Jaipur Collectorate Circle against the 'anti-reservation stance' of the BJP-led central government. The Supreme Court in a recent verdict has held that the States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also participated in the sit-in protest. Addressing the protesters, Gehlot accused BJP of disturbing the peace of the nation. He also slammed the government citing Jamia Millia Islamia Violence and Gargi College incident.

"As soon as the Supreme Court observation on reservation came out, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked everyone to oppose it," Gehlot said. He further added "The BJP is calling the protesters as Pakistani. They are imposing CAA and NRC and hence disturbing the peace of the nation. This is not just about quota, but it seems the central government is on spree to destroy the peace and harmony of the country through their disastrous agenda."



READ: CPI (M) leader gives Suspension of Business notice in RS over SC's reservation ruling

READ: Mayawati slams the BJP over SC's decision on reservation for the SCs, STs

Mayawati slams BJP over SC's decision on reservation

Earlier in the day, BSP Supremo Mayawati opposed the BJP-led Centre over Supreme Court's recent verdict on reservations. Mayawati stated that the Constitutional effort to bring oppressed victims of SC, ST, and OBC sections into the mainstream was ‘failing’ as the BJP-led Centre had followed in the Congress’ footsteps of neglecting the cause.

1. कांग्रेस के बाद अब बीजेपी व इनकी केन्द्र सरकार के अनवरत उपेक्षित रवैये के कारण यहाँ सदियों से पछाड़े गए एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी वर्ग के शोषितों-पीड़ितों को आरक्षण के माध्यम से देश की मुख्यधारा में लाने का सकारात्मक संवैधानिक प्रयास फेल हो रहा है, जो अति गंभीर व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 16, 2020

Addressing the verdict, Mayawati in a series of tweets said, "Because of such a wrong attitude of the centre, the Supreme Court made the system of reservation in government jobs and promotions inactive/ineffective."

READ: Bhim Army takes out protest march against SC ruling on reservation in promotions

READ: Assam Congress leaders write to Prez on reservation