Pavan K Varma Writes Letter To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Against CAA-NPR-NCR

The Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma on Sunday has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) combined is a direct attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims. He also mentioned in the letter that implementation of these will create instability in the state and thus CM Nitish should reject the scheme.

I have written to Shri Nitish Kumar today against the unilateral announcement by Deputy CM Sushil Modi that NPR will be implemented in Bihar in May 2020. Have requested Nitish ji to categorically reject the CAA-NPR-NRC divisive scheme. pic.twitter.com/FRpiAKYdap — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 5, 2020

He also requested Nitish Kumar to take a stand against CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India. This letter of Varma came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday announced that the National Population Register (NPR) would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30. Earlier, Home Ministry clarified that no individual would be required to furnish any document at the time of the NPR survey.

'Will not let NRC happen in Bihar'

Speaking to the media Varma said, "I am very surprised he (Sushil Modi) has made a unilateral announcement by himself when we expect such announcements should have been made by the chief minister. His statement contradict to what Nitish Kumar said that he will not let NRC happen in Bihar. I have highlighted that central government needs to focus on the real priorities of governance such as the disastrous state of the economy, absence of jobs and agrarian distress. CAA combine is a direct attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims and to create social instability."

Sushil Modi on NPR

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday stated that states have to participate in the National Population Register (NPR), which is a mandatory exercise. While addressing a press conference in Patna Sushil Modi said, "NPR is part of population census. No state can refuse to participate in the exercise or refuse to make it. No official can refuse to take part in it. If someone refuses to do it then disciplinary action would be taken and the monetary fine of Rs 1000 would be imposed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot refuse to carry it out. That would be against the Constitution."

