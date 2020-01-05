Sushil Modi Criticizes States Opposing CAA; Says That They Have To Accept Law

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday stated that states have to participate in the National Population Register (NPR), which is a mandatory exercise. While addressing a press conference in Patna, he announced that the NPR would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and that the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30.

Sushil Modi said, "NPR is part of population census. No state can refuse to participate in the exercise or refuse to make it. No official can refuse to take part in it. If someone refuses to do it then disciplinary action would be taken and monetary fine of Rs 1000 would be imposed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot refuse to carry it out. That would be against the Constitution."

This remark came after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the chief ministers of 11 states to pass a resolution to stop the NRC and NPR exercise. The development took place after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Indian Parliament and ratified by the President.

In the press conference, Bihar's deputy chief minister also dismissed the fears of showing documented proof to be furnished for NPR.

"No document or proof would be asked for the updation of NPR. It would be updated purely on the basis of what people will tell officials who visit their houses, RJD is spreading rumours that documents would be asked, which is false," Sushil Modi added.

Shifting the weight on UPA government and former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, he said, "In 2010 there was UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. The Gazette of India dated March 15, 2010, mentioned it. In 2015, Narendra Modi government decided to link NPR with Aadhaar. Only updation will be done in NPR. Names of those who have died will be deleted while new names will be added and anomalies will be corrected."

