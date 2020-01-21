Pavan Varma Opens Up About CM Nitish Kumar's Humiliation By BJP In 2017

The National spokesperson of Janata Dal (United), JDU, Pavan Varma, while speaking to the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami opened up about the humiliation that CM Nitish Kumar faced in 2017. He said that the things that the senior leaders of BJP did with the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar “perhaps made him not too happy”. Furthermore, Varma clarified that Kumar did have apprehensions about its alliance partner in Bihar – BJP.

When asked about how BJP humiliated JDU, the National General Secretary and National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United) said, “I think it was after he joined BJP in 2017 and the treatment he received from the BJP leaders subsequent to that perhaps was something that did not make him too happy. Nitish Kumar also shared this view within the party.”

When asked if he would like to share a few incidents about the said “ill-treatment” he said, “I cannot elaborate on the intent of Nitish Kumar. But, let me say that I have no desire, whatsoever, to reveal some secrets out of some prohibited book. I am saying that the leader of the party has voiced apprehensions about the principal party with which the JDU is aligned with”.

Talking about the issue revolving around CAA, NRC and NPR, Varma further added, “I would like to mention about the second background to this as well. The CAA, NPR, NRC. The Akali Dal, the most longstanding ally of BJP came out with the pointed thing that we don’t agree with the party on the CAA, therefore we will not align. Nitish Kumar has supported the BJP on CAA but said that he will not have NRC. About NPR, it was left for further discussion. I am saying that the party which is expanding its alliance with BJP for the first-time outside Bihar should have ideological clarity on important issues.”

Pavan Varma’s letter to CM Nitish Kumar

Pavan Varma wrote a letter to CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, where he questioned the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls. He also sought ideological clarification from the Bihar CM. He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS Mukt Bharat'.

This is the letter I have written to ⁦@NitishKumar⁩ today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme. pic.twitter.com/ErSynnuiYm — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 21, 2020

