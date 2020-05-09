'Request PM Modi To Talk To CMs Who Aren't Allowing Migrants To Return Home': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the Chief Ministers of states, who are not allowing migrants to return home. Taking to Twitter, Pawar dropped an apparent hint at Mamata Banerjee as the West Bengal government and the Centre have locked horns over the repatriation of migrants workers.

I humbly request our @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi ji to intervene in this matter by talking to the CMs of the respective states who are not allowing these people to come back home. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 9, 2020

The NCP chief informed that he has talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the issue of migrant workers. Thackeray and Goyal have assured him of arrangements for the transportation of workers, who are willing to go back to their respective home states.

Earlier, a chart for trains that terminated at various States till 9 AM on Saturday shows that even as 265 trains operated across India, only two trains terminated in West Bengal. This, given the fact that Bengal has a large chunk of its people residing in other States as migrant workers.

Over the migrant workers' situation, the other State governments in close cooperation with the Centre have started facilitating Shramik Special Trains. West Bengal government has now sent the request of eight trains.

