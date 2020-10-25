PC Thomas' Kerala Congress To Quit NDA; Claims 'BJP Failed To Keep Its Promises'

In a big jolt to NDA, Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) has decided to part ways with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Party chief PC Thomas alleged that BJP failed to address the issues raised by the party and has also not given any of the promised seats including membership in different boards along with the chairman's post. 'Our party worker's sentiments have been hurt as BJP has failed to keep its promises,' said Thomas.

PC Thomas: 'Not given any post that was promised'

Thomas, who served as Union Minister of the state for Law and Justice during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government told ANI that according to the latest discussion, BJP leader Amit Shah had promised to allocate a certain number of seats and posts to the Kerala Congress party. He added, 'Based on that understanding Chengannur constituency was parted to BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai but after it, from 16 posts, it was cut down to six by Amit Shah. Till now we are yet to get any posts.'

PC Thomas told ANI, "I have represented Lok Sabha as MP for six terms. I did not ask for any position for me but for my party members, but after being promised it was denied. It's the only reason if I am quitting NDA. An official announcement will be made on Sunday after our party meeting."

Further speaking about the party's decision to quit NDA, PC Thomas said that despite the fact Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has openly welcomed us, the party is yet to take any decision. Citing his disappointment over BJP, he said that the only problem is that we were not given any posts that were promised to us.

PC Thomas

An advocate and a politician by profession, PC Thomas is the son of Kerala's first opposition leader, PT Chacko. Thomas represented Muvattupuza constituency in the Lok Sabha for 6 years from 1989 to 2009. After his term at Lok Sabha, Kerala Congress leader has filed about 15 public interest litigations as part-in-person, in the Honorable High Court of Kerala and Supreme Court of India, for protecting the various rights of the farmers, labourers, fishermen and common man and for their development in different spheres.

(With ANI inputs)