Bihar Elections: BJP Chief Nadda Slams RJD, Says 'lawlessness Is The Nature Of The Party'

Addressing a rally in Bihar Sharif ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, BJP President JP Nadda took a pot-shot at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) talking about how the party which indulged in 'lawlessness' in its regime was now talking about employment. Discussing the departure of the Nitish Kumar-led JDU from RJD, Nadda shared how the incumbent Chief Minister had understood the party's 'true intentions', adding that 'good governance' could not be achieved while RJD was in power.

"Lawlessness is the nature of RJD. They never sought forgiveness for what they did to the people of Bihar. This implies that they still have the same intentions. Nitish Kumar knew that good governance cannot be achieved while in power with the RJD alliance. This is why he broke ties with them and came with BJP," Nadda said.

"This election isn't about any candidate but Bihar's future. We must keep that in mind while voting. Since 2014 there's been a shift in Indian election ethics. Now politics is based on the merit of work done not casteism, regionalism & other divisive bases of votes," he said.

Highlighting how the BJP had focused on employment and the interests of the poor, Nadda said, "During the corona pandemic Modiji did the job of providing 80 crore people, from March till Diwali and Chatth puja, five kilograms wheat/rice and per family one-kilogram pulses."

The BJP President also hit out at the Congress party over the Ram Janmbhoomi matter, reminding the people of the party's stance on it. "Congress party through Kapil Sibal filed a plea to Supreme Court to not pass a judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi. Such diversionary tactics are Congress' modus operandi. Only after Modiji came to power the SC began a daily hearing of the case & passed a unanimous verdict," Nadda said.

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

