J&K Admin Extends High-speed Mobile Internet Ban Till Nov 26, Citing DDC Elections

Extending the ban on high-speed mobile internet in all of Jammu-Kashmir (except two districts), J&K administration on Thursday, restricted internet in the valley till 2G speed till 26 November. The administration has stated that the announcement of elections to 280 DDC constituencies and by-elections to 13400 PRIs has captured the interest of the people, which will make 'terrorist and separatist' elements attempt the elections. High-speed mobile internet will continue to remain functional only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, post-paid services, and verified pre-paid services.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory on Thursday. The NC is contesting 21 of the 27 seats in the Kashmir valley, the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting four, while the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference (PC) will field candidates in two seats for the first phase. The alliance, however, did not reveal the names of the candidates contesting the first phase of the polls. While Congress was supposed to contest along with PAGD, BJP too has announced its list of candidates. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed in March, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted.

Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. In May, the Supreme Court had refused to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and instead directed the Centre to form a special committee to examine the petitioners’ demands. Recently, the Valley has seen heightened terror activities with several BJP Sarpanchs/leaders being attacked, resulting in mass resignations.

