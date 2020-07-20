Amid Mehbooba Mufti's Detention, PDP Demands Restoration Of Special Status Of J&K

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday passed a resolution reiterating its commitment to fight for the restoration of the special constitutional and legal status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging that August 5, 2019, was the "darkest chapter" in the history of J&K, former MLA Surinder Choudhary who chaired the party meeting added that the abrogation of Article 370 was a blot on the Indian Parliament. He noted that there was no alternative to PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's vision of peace, reconciliation and dialogue.

The resolution also claimed that all orders by the Centre after August 5, 2019, had caused a serious dent on the economic, social and political aspirants of Jammu residents. It accused BJP of land grabbing instead of ensuring the welfare of the J&K masses. It expressed support for the Gupkar declaration wherein various parties had unanimously resolved to be united in their fight to protect the identity, autonomy and special status of J&K.

Mehbooba Mufti's detention continues

A presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Several restrictions were imposed in the region and multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the PSA charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was declared as a 'Subsidiary Jail'. On May 5, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

Omar Abdullah appeals for release

After the J&K HC quashed the detention of National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, party Vice President Omar Abdullah lauded him for challenging his detention even when others around him were reluctant to do so. According to him, the J&K HC verdict proved that the detentions of August 5, 2019, were unjust and indefensible. He called upon the legal team of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti to take heart from the HC order and pursue her case in the Supreme Court with increased determination. Abdullah opined that Mufti deserved to be freed without any further delay.

