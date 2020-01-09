PDP Expels 8 Party Leaders For Supporting Abrogation Of Article 370, Meeting Intl Envoys

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly expelled eight party leaders explaining they favoured the abrogation of article 370 and held parleys with various dignitaries and government representatives by going against party lines. The party also claimed that some of the expelled leaders also met the 16 international envoys who visited Kashmir earlier in the day.

J&K Peoples Democratic Party expels Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Ch Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javaid Beigh, Ab Majeed Padroo and Ab Rahim Rather for going against the will of the people. pic.twitter.com/PKC8rOVj7k — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

PDP challenges Prime Minister

After the 16 international envoys visited Kashmir, PDP had criticized the visit. Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PDP questioned if the international envoys would be allowed to meet the political detainees jailed for over five months now. The mainstream Kashmiri party called the visit of international envoys an attempt to normalize the central government's own clampdown.

Envoys praise government

According to the sources, the envoys have praised the government for handling situation on the ground after the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. As they took stock of the current situation, the envoys agreed there were some difficulties faced by the people of J&K but it was necessary to maintain law and order. The envoys witnessed open shops, traffic, and people on the streets of Srinagar. Locals interacting with the envoys reiterated that they are looking forward to the future without interference from Pakistan. The envoys are said to visit Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory, for an overnight stay.

This is the second visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5. Earlier, International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank had taken 23 MPs of the European Union on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the union territory.

