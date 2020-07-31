PDP Supremo Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Under PSA Extended By 3 Months

On Friday, July 31, the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the detention of PDP chief Mehbooba Muft under the Public Safety Act by three months. Mentioning that her detention was due to end on August 5, the order stated that the law enforcement agencies had recommended further extension in this period. She will continue to be lodged at her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a subsidiary jail. Mufti served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government.

Detention since the abrogation of Article 370

A presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Several restrictions were imposed in the region and multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the PSA charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. On May 5, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

PDP passes resolution

On July 20, the PDP passed a resolution reiterating its commitment to fight for the restoration of the special constitutional and legal status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging that August 5, 2019, was the "darkest chapter" in the history of J&K, former MLA Surinder Choudhary who chaired the party meeting added that the abrogation of Article 370 was a blot on the Indian Parliament. He noted that there was no alternative to PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's vision of peace, reconciliation and dialogue.

The resolution also claimed that all orders by the Centre after August 5, 2019, had caused a serious dent on the economic, social and political aspirants of Jammu residents. It accused BJP of land grabbing instead of ensuring the welfare of the J&K masses. It expressed support for the Gupkar declaration wherein various parties had unanimously resolved to be united in their fight to protect the identity, autonomy, and special status of J&K.

