Latest News: 3 PDP Leaders Quit Party, Nirav Modi Denied Bail For The 6th Time & More

1. Rajnath Singh, Mark Esper discuss 'expansion of defence cooperation'

Ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue of Indian ministers with their US counterparts, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Monday at the South Block in New Delhi. After the meeting, Singh confidently asserted that today's discussion would bolster India-US defence relations and mutual cooperation. He also added that the talks today were aimed at deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas.

2. Sivasankar Asked His CA To Leave State Post Swapna Suresh's Arrest

In a new twist in the gold smuggling scam, Republic TV has accessed messages which cast further aspersion on the role of M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM. As per the purported chats between Sivasankar and his chartered accountant Venugopal, the former aide of the Kerala CM advised the latter to "keep quiet" following the arrest of Swapna Suresh and leave Kerala for Nagercoil. The suspended bureaucrat allegedly wrote, "TV channels think Sanal Kumar is the chartered accountant. Just keep quiet. If possible just leave the city and be in Nagercoil or so".

3. 3 PDP Leaders Quit Party Amid Mufti's Tricolour Remark

Amid massive anger over PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's comments on the tricolour, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa on Monday resigned from the party. In their resignation letter addressed to Mufti, her party colleagues from the Jammu region recalled that PDP was formed by the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to fill the vacuum of a viable political alternative in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders also contended that the PDP aimed to channelise the dissent among the youth and prevent them from falling into the trap of anti-India elements.

4. Nirav Modi's Bail Denied By UK Court For The Sixth Time

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi's bail plea has been rejected by a UK court for the sixth time on Monday. The economic fugitive has been lodged in the Wandsworth Prison since March 19, 2019 and continues to remain as he faces an extradition case by Indian authorities. The next date of hearing in the extradition case has been slated for November 3.

5. PM Modi Addresses Energy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek where he spoke about the importance of energy security for India's goal of achieving 'self-reliance.' While virtually addressing the Forum, PM Modi mentioned how India's energy goals were 'industry-friendly and environment-conscious', adding that the country was moving towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and its carbon footprint.

