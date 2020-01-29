PFI Calls ED Summons On Anti-CAA Violence 'ill-motivated Move At Behest Of BJP Govt'

The Popular Front of India termed the summoning of its seven office bearers by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) an "ill-motivated" move at the behest of the BJP-led Central government. It alleged that the move by the agency was part of the ongoing attempts to suppress PFI.

In a statement, the Central Secretariat of PFI said, "We believe that the notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi today (January 28) naming the office bearers of Popular Front of India and requiring them to appear for giving evidence as part of their investigation is an ill-motivated move at the behest of the RSS controlled BJP government. It is only the latest in the series of ongoing attempts to suppress our organisation."

It added, "We are sure that all sensible and honest citizens and groups in India will see it only as political vendetta because of our consistent stand and resolute fights against the evil designs of RSS and BJP."

Attempt to make PFI a scapegoat

The statement went on to mention that once the government started realising the strength of nationwide protests against the "anti-people" CAA, NRC and NPR which is getting intensified day by day as the voice of the nation, they are "playing all dirty games to destroy or at least weaken the movement". PFI alleged that the "RSS controlled" Centre and State governments are trying to make PFI a scapegoat in order to divert public attention from "the current mass uprising that has put Hindutva agenda in trouble".

"In BJP ruled States violence was created, innocent Muslims, our members and supporters, in particular, were targeted. The ways and means being adopted by authorities in the case of said notices on behalf of ED on the ground of alleged financial malpractices itself speak about the real agenda of BJP government."

Fight against all odds

Asserting that PFI bears the heritage of fighting out the odds, the statement further read, "We could overcome such threats through democratic and legal options available to our citizens. We will resort to the same course of action in the present case also. We have full faith in the Indian constitution, the people of India, the idea of secular democratic nation and also in the ultimate victory of truth and fall of falsehood."

ED tightens knot around PFI

In a massive development, the ED summoned PFI's top leadership on Tuesday. The chairman of PFI and its related entity Rehab India Foundation – E Aboobacker have been asked to join the probe on Wednesday. Top sources within the agency have confirmed to Republic TV that other office bearers of PFI and Rehab India Foundation have been called in for further questioning.

Apart from the already registered money laundering case, the ED is also probing the funds received by the outfit which they suspect was used to fuel the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in states like UP. This development came a day after Republic TV brought to the public domain sensational findings of the agency which raises some serious questions about the outfit which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)