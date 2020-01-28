ED Summons PFI Top-brass To Probe 'money-trail' Between PFI & Anti-CAA Protests In UP

Cracking down on political outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)'s alleged involvement in Uttar Pradesh's anti-CAA protests, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, has summoned PFI Chairman E. Aboobacker to be present in its Delhi office on Wednesday. The chairman of the Rehab India Foundation, affiliated with PFI too has been summoned for questioning, according to sources. ED is probing a money-trial between PFI and the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

PFI denies Rs 120 crore 'money trail' between party & anti-CAA protests, demands proof

PFI link to UP's anti-CAA protests

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a direct link between anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and the Popular Front of India (PFI) - sending a note stating the same to the Home Ministry. Moreover, the ED has found a link between Rs. 120 crores deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI from various sources and the anti-CAA protests held in Uttar Pradesh, as per sources. 90 withdrawals were allegedly made in a day during the protests against the CAA, as per the bank documents and proof procured by the ED.

Anti-CAA protests: ED unearths PFI link in UP; Rs 120 crore money-trail under lens

PFI denies links

PFI's General Secretary Mohammed Ali Jinnah, issued a statement condemning any such reports alleging links between PFI and the protests. Furthermore, he stated that the PFI complied with the law of the land and challenged the 'unnamed sources' of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prove their allegations. Explaining the money transfer from PFI accounts to prominent lawyers, he claimed that the payment was related to the 2017 Hadiya Case and not funding for the 2019 CAA protest.

UP Cong neta Haseeb Ahmad prays to ancestors for Citizenship documents amid anti-CAA stir

PFI and SDPI under police scanner

The UP police has blamed the PFI and SDPI for the violence that erupted in the state during the protest against the CAA. On December 31, DGP OP Singh formally wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the PFI. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too has challenged the Congress, SP, and BSP in a recent rally, to reveal their connection with SIMI and PFI alleging PFI's support to 'anti-social' elements. Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured.

Reveal your links with SIMI & PFI!: UP CM Yogi Adityanath dares Congress, SP & BSP