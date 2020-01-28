The Debate
'Wake Up India!': BJP Hints At Pak Angle To 'Pakistan Front Of India' Amid ED's PFI Reveal

General News

Reacting to the ED’s revelations of the PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao branded PFI as ‘Pakistan Front of India'.

Updated On:
BJP

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate’s revelations of the PFI’s role in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao branded PFI as ‘Pakistan Front of India’. Claiming that the organization had spent Rs.130 crore on the anti-CAA protests, he recalled how Pakistan had sponsored stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, he contended that Pakistan was desperate after the abrogation of Article 370 and therefore, engineering “violent protests” to destabilise the country. Thereafter, he called upon Indians to accept this reality.  

Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Castigates Congress On ED's PFI Revelations

Read: Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising Reject Claims Of PFI Paying Them For Anti-CAA Protests

ED revelations

The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed the role of PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, it found a link between the Rs. 120 crore deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI and the anti-CAA protests. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days.  

Read: Republic Stings PFI Leader Who Calls For 'Ruling Party's Death To Save India'

'PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country'

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari stated that the people hellbent on creating strife in the country had formed their own group. Furthermore, he noted that the “terror” mindset of PFI had come to the fore. Also, Tiwari accused Congress and AAP of backing elements such as Sharjeel Imam.  

“The country has come to know that the people breaking the country have formed their group. There is also a money transaction. PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country. Their terror mindset has come before the people. Congress people, AAP are supporting (them). Sharjeel Imam is not alone. Who is backing him? Wherever there is BJP government, these people are dealt with within 4 days,” Tiwari said.  

Read: PFI Denies Rs 120 Crore 'money Trail' Between Party & Anti-CAA Protests, Demands Proof

Published:

