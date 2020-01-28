'Wake Up India!': BJP Hints At Pak Angle To 'Pakistan Front Of India' Amid ED's PFI Reveal

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate’s revelations of the PFI’s role in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao branded PFI as ‘Pakistan Front of India’. Claiming that the organization had spent Rs.130 crore on the anti-CAA protests, he recalled how Pakistan had sponsored stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, he contended that Pakistan was desperate after the abrogation of Article 370 and therefore, engineering “violent protests” to destabilise the country. Thereafter, he called upon Indians to accept this reality.

PFI seems to be Pakistan Front of India. It spent Rs.130 Crore for violent anti-CAA protests. Earlier, Pak paid stonepelters in Kashmir. Post 370 abolition, evidently Pak is channeling hawala funds for violent protests to destabilize India. Wake up India! https://t.co/BL2VPw5oaj — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 28, 2020

ED revelations

The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed the role of PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, it found a link between the Rs. 120 crore deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI and the anti-CAA protests. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days.

ED Sources: Enforcement Directorate has sent a note to the Home Ministry mentioning there is direct link between anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and the Popular Front of India. ED has drawn correlation between dates of money deposits in bank accounts&dates of anti-CAA protests — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

'PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country'

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari stated that the people hellbent on creating strife in the country had formed their own group. Furthermore, he noted that the “terror” mindset of PFI had come to the fore. Also, Tiwari accused Congress and AAP of backing elements such as Sharjeel Imam.

“The country has come to know that the people breaking the country have formed their group. There is also a money transaction. PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country. Their terror mindset has come before the people. Congress people, AAP are supporting (them). Sharjeel Imam is not alone. Who is backing him? Wherever there is BJP government, these people are dealt with within 4 days,” Tiwari said.

