Pinarayi Vijayan Regime Made Backdoor Appointments For Own People, Says Chennithala

Kerala Assembly's leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state over the ongoing recruitment row and said that the Pinarayi Vijayan regime has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives, and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth. Chennithala reached Kochi as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF)'s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra.

"Why the CM can't see the feelings of millions of young people who are not getting jobs despite being named in the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list? You can not stop the rising youth's anger against you. It does not matter to blame the opposition on this. I declare my complete solidarity with the protest of the rank holders in Kerala. The protest is against a government that has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives, and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth," he said.

"Both the BJP and the CPIM speak of communalism. There is an alliance between the CPIM and the BJP. That alliance is a danger to secularism. The goal of the BJP and the CPIM is a UDF-free Kerala. Where did the gold smuggling case vanish? Where did the NIA investigation reach? Where is ED? Where is customs? How did Sivasankar get bail after smuggling gold 21 times? Why did Customs not oppose bail? This is proof that the alliance between the BJP and the CPIM is growing in Kerala CM didn't utter a single time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in five years," he added.

JP Nadda pitches Centre's contribution for Kerala

Meanwhile, earlier this month, ahead of assembly elections in Kerala, BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Thrissur, highlighted the Centre's contribution towards ensuring the welfare of the people of Kerala. For instance, he mentioned that Rs.12,000 crores will be spent on six mega projects whose foundation stones have been laid. Maintaining that special focus has been given to Kerala under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda cited Rs.16,000 crore spent for BPCL's Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex in Kochi, Rs.3,000 crore spent on a 450 km long natural gas pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru and the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

