Rahul Gandhi's 'hum To Humare Do' Jibe Gets BJP Guessing; Giriraj Singh Suggests Vadras

Stepping up the attack against the Centre over the three farm laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage country's food security system as also "break the spine of farmers". Invoking the family planning slogan 'Hum do Hamare do', Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and said just four people are running the country. "Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are," he said.

'Rahul does not know about farm laws'

Responding to his jibe, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. "By 'hum do, hamare do', he was referring to himself, his mother, his sister, and his brother-in-law. I do not know what message he wants to give to the nation," Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying told ANI outside parliament.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) did not utter a single word on the Budget. Perhaps, he does not know about farm laws. it was unfortunate," Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Begusarai added.

Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi hitting out at the Congress leader said, "Neither he is in the house nor in the country. He should read the rules. He does not know anything, He was not sitting in the House when the Finance Minister was reading out the budget."

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah proclaims 'No Muslim will lose citizenship due to CAA', slams Oppn

READ | Rahul Gandhi uses family planning slogan to target PM Modi; misinterprets farm laws in LS

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws

Participating in the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister, in his reply to the discussions on the motion of thanks to the President's address, had mentioned that the opposition is talking about the farmers' agitation but was not speaking about the content and intent of the laws.

"So I thought let us make the Prime Minister happy and talk of the content and intent of these laws," he said, and alleged that "the intent of these three laws is to allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantities of foodgrains and hoard them as much as they want."

Claiming that these measures will end the 'mandis' and will end the Essential Commodities Act, he said, "The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and will hurt the rural economy. The farmers are not going anywhere but will overthrow the government."

READ | LAC disengagement begins from south Pangong Tso area after Indo-China agreement, video out

READ | 'Should be proud of Koo app': IT Minister names & shames 'genocide trending' Twitter in RS

(With agency inputs)