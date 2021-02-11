BJP Discusses Agriculture Reforms With Farmers Over Doodh Jalebi

The BJP on Thursday organised a unique discussion with the farmers to help them understand the valuables points of the Farm Laws.

While speaking on this occasion, Rajkumar Chahar, the national president and member of the BJP Kisan Morcha said that the Narendra Modi government at the centre is fully committed to doubling the income of the farmers. He added that some people however are engaged in shaming the country's law and order in the pretext of the peasant movement for their 'political self-interest.'

Senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was also present at the event said that all three Farm Laws are only for the benefit of the farmers. "These are the same agitators who are sometimes seen in the students' movement and sometimes in the CAA movement. Now they are only exploring their political background by targeting the country's government through the peasant movement," he said.

He further said that PM Modi has said in both the Houses of the Parliament that neither the concept of mandis nor the MSP will end, adding that the government was providing new markets and more ways to sell their crops just for the benefit of the farmers. Due to these three bills, new investment will come into the agriculture sector, new and modern technologies will come in and new means of employment will be opened. The Modi government is committed to doubling the income of farmers and promoting the agriculture sector.

Suraj Chauhan, a farmer leader of BJP also held several programmes in South Delhi to discuss the Budget with the farmers. The BJP will continue holding such programmes.

