PM Modi & Prez Kovind Condole Demise Of Former Delhi Police Commissioner Ved Marwah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Police Commissioner and former Governor of Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand Ved Marwah. Marwah passed away at a hospital in Goa. He was 87.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that Marwah's unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer.

Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer. He was also a well respected public intellectual. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2020

Furthermore, President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolence to his family and said that the former Governor will be remembered for his professionalism, competence, and integrity.

Shri Ved Marwah was an outstanding civil servant and an able administrator. After an illustrious career in the IPS, he served as a Governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand. He will be remembered for his professionalism, competence and integrity. Condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 6, 2020

Marwah had also served as the Governor of three states including Jharkhand, Manipur, and Mizoram. He died at Asilo Hospital in Mapusa.

Marwah was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director-general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was a former governor of Manipur, Jharkhand, and Mizoram.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm,” the Goa DGP's official Twitter handle said.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi expressed shock at Marwah's death.

"I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul." he tweeted.

