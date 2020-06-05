UK High Commissioner Thanks PM Modi & India For Global Vaccine Summit Participation & Aid

British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his participation in the Global Vaccine Summit that was hosted by the United Kingdom. She also expressed her gratitude for India's contribution to Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) as India pledged USD 15 million to the cause.

Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for participating, and for India’s contribution to this vital effort to ensure the world gets the vaccines it needs. https://t.co/WCzTNT1pQD — Jan Thompson (@JanThompsonFCO) June 4, 2020

READ | Donald Trump's White House Asks China How Many Died In 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Issues SOPs For 'Unlock' Phase -1; Cases At 216,919

Global Vaccine Summit

The Global Vaccine Summit hosted by UK PM Boris Johnson saw the participation of over 50 ​countries, business leaders, UN agencies and civil societies. PM Modi while addressing the Global Vaccine Summit, offered India's support in producing vaccines at a low cost. PM Modi highlighted that India has donated to the Gavi despite being eligible for financial support from Gavi as he emphasised that the Gavi was not just an alliance but a symbol of global solidarity.

PM Modi also highlighted India's track record of immunisation to elaborate on the country's will to fight and prevent any deadly disease. "One of the first programmes launched by our government was Mission Indradhanush. It aims to ensure full vaccination of our children and pregnant women. India is the world's 4th most producer of vaccines. We are fortunate to contribute to the immunization of 60% of the world's children," he said.

"Our proven capacity to produce quality medicines and vaccines at low cost, our own domestic experience in rapidly expanding immunisation and our considerable research talent - these are all at the service of humanity," PM Modi added while reiterating India's capabilities in the domain of vaccination and pharmaceuticals which will be instrumental in fighting the deadly COVID-19.

READ | On World Environment Day 2020, Forest Minister Javadekar Has A Task For Indians To Take Up

READ | Instagram Launches Food Order Stickers With Zomato & Swiggy: Here's How To Use Them

What is Gavi?

The Gavi came into inception in 2000 with an aim to encourage manufacturers to lower the vaccine prices for the poorest countries in return for long-term and high volume demand from these nations. Its core partners are the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gavi has helped vaccinate 760 million children in the world's poorest nations, preventing more than 13 million deaths. UK PM Boris Johnson, addressing the Summit, called upon all the countries to back Gavi in the fight against the world's deadliest diseases.