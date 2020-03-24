Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Stay Away From Rumours & Superstitions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19 and appealed people to not fall for any rumors or fake news during this crucial time, as India battles COVID-19.

Addressing the nation on battling the COVID-19 menace. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/jKyFMOQO5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Talking about how rumors spread unknowingly very fast during such a crucial time, the Prime Minister said, "I want to appeal to everyone to stay away from rumors and superstitions. Everyone must abide by only credible medical advice."

PM Modi announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

During his second address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

