The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Stay Away From Rumours & Superstitions

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed citizens to not believe in any form of fake news or rumors that are being circulated online.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19 and appealed people to not fall for any rumors or fake news during this crucial time, as India battles COVID-19.

Talking about how rumors spread unknowingly very fast during such a crucial time, the Prime Minister said, "I want to appeal to everyone to stay away from rumors and superstitions. Everyone must abide by only credible medical advice." 

READ | Coronavirus outbreak : PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

PM Modi announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown 

During his second address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is  applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths. 

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence.  All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi. 

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days -  3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

READ | Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total cases, deaths, statistics and state-wise breakup

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 8 PM; COVID-19 confirmations cross 500

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN