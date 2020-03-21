PM Modi 'appreciates' Maldives' Contribution To Coronavirus Emergency Fund

Government of Maldives has decided to contribute USD 200,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund while responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to SAARC nations to create an emergency fund which will help the nations to unite against the virus and collectively fight against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi has appreciated the contribution of Maldives and joining in the fight against the dreaded virus that has taken the world hostage.

Deeply appreciate contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic. @ibusolih — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

India pledges USD 10 million

On March 15, while addressing a SAARC conference to battle the dreaded pandemic, PM Modi took the initiative to battle the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and announced setting up a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged USD 10 million as India's contribution to it.

Clarifying that any one of the seven nations could withdraw funds to use battle the pandemic, he said that India is also assembling a Rapid action team of doctors at the disposal of the neighbours. Moreover, he said that India can share its Disease Surveillance software with the SAARC countries.

While Maldives pledged USD 200,000, Bhutan contributed USD 100,000 to the fund. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stated that the SAARC Emergency Fund has been operationalised.

The video conference that was chaired by PM Modi was attended by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister Oli, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, participated in the conference.

Janata Curfew on March 22

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus in India, PM Modi has called for a Janata Curfew on March 22. While addressing the nation on March 19 the prime minister appealed to all the citizens to go under self-quarantine and not to step out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. PM Modi also appealed to every to pay tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. A day after his address to the nation, PM Modi also chaired a video conferencing with chief ministers of various states to fight the pandemic.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 298 in the country with four deaths, while 22 cases have fully recovered and discharged.

