PM Modi Calls For Investment In Early Warning Systems For Flood Control In Meet With CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country in a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of those states on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, both the Minister of State in Home Affairs and senior officers of the concerned Central Ministries and organizations.

The PM called for greater public investment in localised early warning system so that people in a particular area can be provided with a timely warning in case of any threatening situation such as breach of river embankment, inundation level, lightning etc.

He emphasized on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, a statement from the PMO said.

PM Modi said that over the past few years, our forecasting agencies like India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have been making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts.

"They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river level forecast but also location-specific forecast of inundation. There are pilot efforts underway to also use innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve locations specific forecast, for which States should provide necessary information to these agencies and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities," PM Modi said as per the statement.

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the PM emphasized that while undertaking rescue efforts, States must ensure that people follow all health precautions such as wearing of face mask, hand sanitization and maintain adequate physical distance and relief materials must include provision for hand washing/sanitizing and face masks for the affected people. In this regard, special provisions should be made for elderly people, pregnant women and people with co-morbidity.

The CMs gave an update on the flood situation, rescue efforts made in their respective States. They complimented the efforts of central agencies including National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams in timely deployment and rescuing people. They also gave some suggestions for short-term and long-term measures for mitigating the effects of floods.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi discussed with CM Shri #UddhavThackeray on flood situation in the state via Video Conference today



The CM demanded that a committee be set up under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister for disaster relief and coordination among all the states. pic.twitter.com/9f9gbfKqvx — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) August 10, 2020

PM Shri @narendramodi ji held a VC with CMs of six states and took stock of the overall flood situation.



I apprised the Hon'ble Prime Minister about relief and rescue measures taken in Assam and thanked him for his continued support to the state. pic.twitter.com/LtjGdGQay2 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 10, 2020

Flood situation in 6 states

Over 800 villages in 20 districts of UP have been hit by flooding and several rivers are flowing above the danger level. Of these, 428 villages have been disconnected with other areas, according to local authorities.

One hundred thirty-six people have lost their lives in Assam in this year's flood and landslide. Of them, 110 were killed by flood-related incidents and 26 in landslides. In Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park none of the forest camps are submerged. However, as per reports, the situation has eased in recent days.

Nearly 16 districts of Bihar have been flooded or affected by the rising water levels and the flood-related death toll is at 19. About 12,202 people have been moved to relief camps due to the Bihar floods.

In Kerala, the death toll in the massive landslide, which occurred on Friday, and flattened a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district climbed to 24, as efforts were underway amid continuing rains to locate those missing. As per the records available with the district administration, 46 people are still missing.

In Karnataka, swollen rivers and the flood-like situation continued to threaten lives and property in several parts that have been ravaged by torrential rains over the last few days. According to preliminary estimates, loss due to torrential rains and floods in several parts of Karnataka so far is to the tune of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore and the state government will seek immediate relief from the Centre.

In Maharashtra, water level of the river at Rajaram weir (barrage), located on the outskirts of Kolhapur city, was recorded at 44.6 feet, receding by four inches since Friday evening. The danger mark of the river at the weir is at 43 feet, he said. The IMD said the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days.

(PTI photo for representation) (With agency inputs)

