PM Modi Dials Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy To Review COVID-19 Situation In State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on Sunday to discuss the current Coronavirus situation in the state. Palaniswamy briefed the PM about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The CM informed PM Modi that COVID-19 testing in the state has reached about 48,000 on Saturday and all-out efforts are being taken in a concerted manner to bring the situation well under control at the earliest, a statement from the CMO said.

Coronavirus outbreak

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day jump in both new coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths. Record 4,807 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, taking the state's overall tally to 1,65,714. Meanwhile, 88 virus-related fatalities in raised the state's death toll to 2,403.

There are 49,452 active cases in the state and the number of recovered COVID-19 patients so far is 1,13,856.

Chennai is the most affected district in the state with overall 84,598 cases, including 14,997 active cases. The metropolis had earlier reported heavy caseload of the virus, sharing a big chunk of daily numbers of the infections reported all over from the state. The government had, among others, cited the population density, especially in many of the narrow lanes, as the key to the fast spread of the pandemic in this city.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, complete lockdown is being observed today for the third consecutive Sunday this July. All major cities and towns wear a deserted look. The police have taken intensified efforts to monitor vehicular movements on the road.

