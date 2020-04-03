PM Modi Hails MHA For Contributing To PM CARES Fund; Acknowledges 'outstanding Gesture'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the 'outstanding gesture' by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following their contribution to PM CARES fund. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the staff of MHA, Central Police Organizations and 6 Union Territories had decided to contribute approximately Rs.89 crore to the PM CARES fund.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

Taking to Twitter, PM lauded team MHA and stated that they work to protect the nations round the clock.

Shah further stated that the staff will be donating one day's salary. Shah expressed his gratitude to all the aforesaid individuals.

Donation to PM CARES will be exempted from Income Tax

Called as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis.

The donation to PM CARES fund will be exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

