Staff Of MHA, Central Police Organizations And 6 UTs To Donate Rs.89 Cr To PM CARES Fund

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the staff of MHA, Central Police Organizations and 6 Union Territories had decided to contribute approximately Rs.89 crore to the PM CARES fund. They will be donating one day's salary. Shah expressed his gratitude to all the aforesaid individuals.

Donation to PM CARES will be exempted from Income Tax

Called as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis.

The donation to PM CARES fund will be exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

So far, eminent personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sabyasachi, and Badshah have pledged a donation to the PM CARES fund. Moreover, several corporates such as the Tata Group have pledged crores of rupees for this new fund. The staff of the Supreme Court has donated three days' salary to PM CARES.

