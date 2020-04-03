PM Modi Gives Top Sportspersons 5-point Mantra Amid India's Pitched Coronavirus Battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out a five-point mantra to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as he addressed over 40 sportspersons via a video conference on Friday. Stressing on the gravity of the ongoing situation, PM Modi acknowledged the cancellation of major sporting leagues around the world, including the Olympics. Praising them for their 'stellar performances' while representing the country, PM Modi said that they now had an important role to play in spreading awareness about the pandemic via their social media handles including emphasizing on the need to maintain social distancing, hygiene and more.

PM Modi's 5-point mantra

PM Modi asked the sportspersons to include the following five points in their message to people: ‘Sankalp’ to fight the pandemic, ‘Sanyam’ to follow social distancing, ‘Sakaratmakta’ to maintain positivity, ‘Samman’ to respect the frontline soldiers in this battle including the medical fraternity, the police personnel, etc and ‘Sahyog’ at personal level as well as at national level through contribution to PM-CARES fund. He also asked them to highlight the importance of both physical and mental fitness and also popularize guidelines released by AYUSH Ministry.

More than 40 top sportspersons from across disciplines including Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal, ace badminton player PV Sindhu, Kabaddi player and DSP in Himanchal Pradesh Police Ajay Thakur, sprinter Hima Das, para-athlete high jumper Sharad Kumar, top tennis player Ankita Raina, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli participated in the video conference. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and other senior officials of the Ministry also participated in the interaction.

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. "During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi addressing the nation on Friday morning. His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus warriors.

