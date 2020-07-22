PM Modi Hails New BJP RS MPs' Passion For Public Service,asks Them To Embrace Social Media

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu formally administered them oath in the Parliament House. Mentioning that it was wonderful to hear the perspectives of the new parliamentarians, he noted their passion towards public service.

According to him, this diverse group of MPs would definitely make an effective contribution to Parliamentary proceedings. At the same time, PM Modi advised them to keep abreast of the latest policy issues and be constantly connected with the people. Moreover, he encouraged them to embrace the latest technology as well as social media.

Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings. pic.twitter.com/IEEAUUrxHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people.



Reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing latest technology as well as social media. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Rajya Sabha polls

Originally, 55 vacancies had arisen in the Upper House of Parliament earlier this year. While the election to these seats was scheduled to take place on March 26, a total of 37 candidates were elected unopposed- 7 from Maharashtra, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 5 each from West Bengal and Bihar, 4 from Odisha, three from Assam, two seats each from Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and one from Himachal Pradesh. The result was declared by the Returning Officer as no other candidate was in the fray from these seats.

However, the election to the other 18 seats was postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, the 37 elected MPs were unable to formally take the oath. BJP bagged 7 of these seats as against Congress which could win only 4 seats. Subsequently, the EC announced elections to fill 24 seats in the RS- 18 pending vacancies and 6 new ones to be held on June 19. This included 4 seats each from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, three seats each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats from Jharkhand, and one seat each from Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. While 5 candidates were elected unopposed, 19 seats witnessed a tough battle with BJP, Congress, YSRCP, NPP, and MNF winning 8, 5, 4, one, and one seats respectively.

