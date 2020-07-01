Andhra Pradesh Dy CM, Fisheries Minister Resign As MLCs After Being Elected To Rajya Sabha

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana have resigned as members of the state legislative council. The two ministers were elected to the Rajya Sabha last month. They sent their resignations to state Legislative Council Chairman who has approved them. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has won all the four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

The deputy CM said he will resign from his ministerial post soon and send the letter directly to the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister has given him full freedom to work.

WATCH: CM Jagan's New 1068-strong Andhra Ambulance Fleet Stretches Beyond Visual Range

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Hits Out At YSRCP Govt Over COVID Crisis, Alleges Negligence

"He never interfered in my duties. I am satisfied with my performance as a minister. It has been my long-standing wish to go to Parliament and the CM gave me that golden opportunity. I will work for the state's development with my Rajya Sabha membership," Bose said after submitting his resignation.

He opined that special status for Andhra Pradesh is not possible, admitting the Centre may not go with such demand. "CM Jagan has carried out a very long fight for special status for Andhra Pradesh. But it seems Centre will not give that status The Centre seems to have a specific opinion about it," he said.

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states were held on June 19. The BJP, Congress, and YSRCP secured 8, 5, and 4 seats respectively. On the other hand, NPP and MNF won one seat each.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Woman Employee In Andhra Assaulted By Colleague For Asking Him To Wear Mask; Celebs React

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra CM For 'lack Of Action' Against Companies