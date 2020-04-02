'PM Modi Has Assured Supply Of Medical Gears Amid Shortage': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured sufficient supply of medical equipments for health workers in all states amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Following a video conference with PM Modi and Chief Minister of all other states, Hemant Soren said the major issue discussed in the meeting was the lack of protective gears and medical equipments for health workers across India. The CM noted that there is a crisis of essential medical kits in Jharkhand as well, and said that the state is trying its best to meet the needs.

"Prime Minister has assured all the States that he is checking for availability of essential medical kits around the world, and soon it will be made available to us. It is true that there is a lack of medical supplies. Some of the equipments do not meet the standards. We are trying our best at the state level to meet the needs," Hemant Soren said while addressing the media.

READ | 'Crisis Of Essential Medical Kits In Jharkhand,' Says Health Minister

Authorities to boost testing ability in Jharkhand

As Jharkhand reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31, the Chief Minister said that the State Health Ministry is trying to test more and more people to check the spread of the disease. He said that the situation has been discussed with the state authorities and appropriate actions have been initiated. Soren also urged the people to cooperate in the government's effort by staying indoors and following the preventive guidelines.

READ | Malaysian Woman Found Coronavirus Positive, First In Jharkhand

Hemant Soren added that the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by stopping the movement of people. He urged the citizens, especially the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are.

"I would like to appeal to the people of Hindpiri area to cooperate in the tests. The region (where the first case was reported) has a vast population, and we want to contain the spread of the virus as much as possible," the Chief Minister said.

READ | This Is How Hemant Soren's Govt Helping The People Of Jharkhand Amid Lockdown

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Jharkhand Self-help Groups Preparing Masks & Sanitisers