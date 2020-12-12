'Inspired By Bharathiyar's Vision, Centre Keen On Women-led Development': PM Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 commemorated the Tamil freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti, saying, that his administration was working on ‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’s’ definition of ‘progress’ which was central to women. Speaking at the virtually held International Bharati Festival 2020, PM Modi said that he was working to empower the women in India by making them self reliant according to the vision laid out by Subramanya Bharathi that continues to motivate him.

“One of the most important visions was that of independent and empowered women,” the Indian PM said, adding, that his government was inspired by Bharathiyar’s teachings and is working towards the dignity of women.

PM Modi, who has often hailed the Tamil social reformer and humanist as a symbol of patriotism, poetic genius, and indomitable spirit of freedom said that inspired by Mahakavi’s thought process, he initiated schemes like MUDRA Yojana that supported 15 crore women entrepreneurs. “Today, women are becoming part of our armed forces with permanent commissioning. Today, the poorest of the poor women who used to face problems of lack of safe sanitation, are benefited by over 10 crore safe and hygienic toilets. They do not have to face problems anymore,” PM Modi said in his online address. He added, that this was an era of New India’s Nari Shakti, which believed in breaking barriers and making an impact. New India’s tribute to Subramania Bharathi”, PM Modi said.

Addressing the International Bharati Festival. https://t.co/paQYLDcj7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2020

Spirit of 'Young India'

Urging youth to learn and be inspired by his work, PM Modi said that one can only marvel at the body of work of the great poet, his poems, his philosophy, and his life. “There is much that our youth today can learn from Subramania Bharathi,” PM said, adding that the most important inspiration for youth was ‘courage’. “Fear I have not, fear I have not, Even if all the world opposes me”, PM Modi quoted the Tamil social reformer. He insisted, that this spirit was key for Young India when the youth of the country were are at the forefront of innovation and excellence. He also acknowledged Vanavil Cultural Center for spreading Mahakavi’s words. PM Modi addressed the event organized by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi. He also congratulated Scholar Shri Seeni Viswanathan, for receiving the Bharathi Award.

Hon PM @narendramodi Ji addressed the International Bharati Festival. Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi was a great freedom fighter & his poems left a deep impact on Women empowerment. PM Modi Ji's governance to ensure Women-led empowerment is a fitting tribute to the great poet. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 11, 2020

My tributes to the great son of Mother India, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi ji on his Jayanti. A pioneer for women empowerment and an icon of national unity whose patriotic poems were a source of inspiration for the masses during India’s struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/Z1mo38LXaP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2020

My humble tributes to the legendary poet and freedom fighter, Shri Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary today. Popularly known as #MahakaviBharatiyar, he was a great social reformer and a polyglot who inspired many to join the freedom struggle through his writings & songs. pic.twitter.com/9boQaOieru — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 11, 2020

It is very difficult to define Subramanian Bharati. He cannot be linked to any single profession or dimension. He was a poet, writer, editor, journalist, social reformer, freedom fighter, humanist and much more: PM @narendramodi — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) December 11, 2020

