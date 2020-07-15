PM Modi Lauds Outcome Of India-EU Summit, Stresses On Technology Use For People's Benefit

Terming Wednesday's India-EU Summit as an extremely fruitful one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he interacted on a number of subjects such as the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, and the digital economy. Held in a virtual format, the 15th India-EU Summit also witnessed the participation of European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Contending that the future belongs to technology, the PM stressed that it was crucial to use the latest technology for the benefit of people.

Today’s India-EU Summit was an extremely fruitful one. @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen and I interacted on a variety of subjects including the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, digital economy and more. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Read: Europe's Shift To Electric Cars Picks Up Despite Recession

The future belongs to technology.



It is important to work together to further the usage of latest technology for the benefit of our people. https://t.co/3VoDqvYCO6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

PM Modi addresses India-EU Summit

Speaking at the India-EU Summit, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to deepening the India-US relationship. To achieve this objective, he suggested the adoption of a long-term strategic perspective and an action-oriented agenda. Listing the universal values shared by India and the EU, he maintained that this partnership was also important for world peace and stability.

PM Modi remarked, "I am also committed to expand and deepen the ties between India and the EU. For this, we should adopt a long-term strategic perspective. Additionally, we need to create an action-oriented agenda that can be translated into action within a certain timeframe. India and the EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also important for world peace and stability. This reality has become even more clear in today's situation. We share universal values such as democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilateralism, freedom and transparency. After COVID-19, the world is facing new problems on the economic front. For this, all of us feel that there should be more engagement between democratic countries. Today, we are facing the twin challenges of safeguarding the citizen's health and wealth."

Read: India-EU Summit: PM Modi, European Leaders Open Talks On Trade, COVID-19 And Security

Agreements signed

The EU leaders and the PM agreed to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, intensify cooperation on health security and pandemic crisis preparedness, develop trade relations, support sustainable modernization, and harness human-centric digitalization. Moreover, they adopted the "India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025” to guide cooperation between India and the EU over the next 5 years. They welcomed the signing of the India-EURATOM Agreement on research and development cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and the renewal of the India-EU Science and Technology Agreement for another five years. Additionally, the Joint Declaration on Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy was also adopted by the two sides.

Read: India-EU Summit: PM Invites Investment From Europe; Asks For 'action-oriented' Agenda

Read: India, US & Some European Countries Banning Chinese Apps Would Dent Spy-work: WH Official