PM Modi Launches War On Corruption: Top Quotes From PM's Most Explosive Speech Of 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, addressed the BJP members while inagurating the newly constructed central office of the party in New Delhi. During his speech, PM Modi made several statements about the progress of the BJP and India on the global stage drawing cheers and applause from the party members.

He also targeted the anti-India forces and those inside the country who are singing the same tune and underscored the problem of corruption, which is plaguing the nation. Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi's speech during the event.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) in presence of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda in New Delhi. https://t.co/T3lWugjM5o — BJP (@BJP4India) March 28, 2023

Top quotes from PM Modi

1. "The expansion of this office is not just the expansion of a building, but it is the expansion of the dreams of every BJP worker," PM Modi said after inaugurating the new office.

2. Speaking about the upcoming BJP foundation day on April 6, the PM said, "This journey is a tireless and continuous journey, This journey is a journey to the culmination of hard work, This journey is the journey of the pinnacle of dedication and resolutions. This journey is a journey of expansion of thought and ideology."

3. "BJP is not limited to contesting and winning elections only. BJP is a system, BJP is an idea, BJP is an organisation, BJP is a movement," he said.

4. "BJP isn't the party that came from the newspapers or TV screen. BJP didn't come from Twitter handles and Youtube channels. This BJP progressed on the basis of hardwork of its workers," said PM Modi.

5. "Elections after the 1984 riots saw a huge majority for the Congress party. It was an emotionally charged atmosphere and in that storm, we were almost wiped out. However, we never lost hope. We worked on the ground and strengthened our organisation," PM Modi said.

6. "The period the country is passing through at present is very important for rapid development. Today we are the youngest country, a country full of confidence," the PM said.

7. "Today, if India's potential is once again going towards heights, then behind it we have a strong foundation. This foundation is of our constitutional institutions."

8. "When the agencies take action against those who are involved in corruption, the agencies are attacked. When the court gives a decision, the court is questioned. Some parties together have launched a campaign to save the corrupt," PM Modi said on allegations levelled by AAP and Congress.

9. "For the first time in seven decades, such action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won't be stopped because of their false allegations."

10. "Congress leaders once used to say – they will uproot the Jana Sangh and throw it away. Today's Congress says - Modi, your grave will be dug. Several attempts were made to destroy Jansangh and BJP. They are the same people who tried everything to put me in jail but they failed completely," PM Modi said.