PM Modi Likely To Reply To President Kovind's Address In Lok Sabha On February 10

After his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be on February 10," said the sources.

The Budget session in Parliament has been interrupted constantly by ruckus for the last four days as the opposition is demanding the cancellation of the three farm laws amid the ongoing farmers' protests.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday

Budget Session of Parliament productive despite disruptions

So far the first 6 sittings of the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session have proved to be very productive. As per the official statement, the House has recorded a productivity of 82.10 percent. During these 6 sittings, Rajya Sabha had witnessed a 15-hour debate on Motion of Thanks at the President's address. The ongoing protests by the farmers against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills have dominated the agenda of Parliament in the first week, and both the Houses witnessed multiple disruptions over the issue.

According to the official statement, against the total scheduled sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes were lost on February 3, due to disruption. The members, however, sat for extra 33 minutes beyond the business hours on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Centre and Opposition arrived at a consensus to allocate 15 hours to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the topic of farm laws.

Besides discussing farm laws, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week. During the first week of the budget, the House saw 8 Zero Hour and 7 special mentions made during the first week.

The house also saw eight Zero Hour and seven special mentions made during the first week. as per sources, the Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during the coming week for which 10 hours have been allotted. Currently, the budget session is being held in two segments and the first part will conclude on February 13.

(With Agency Inputs)