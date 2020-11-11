BIHAR
PM Modi Reacts To Resounding Victory In By-polls; Thanks Gujarat, MP, UP, & Karnataka

After the victory for BJP in by-polls that were contested on 58 seats across 11 states, PM Modi in a series of tweets thanked the people of all the states.

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
PM Modi

After the resounding victory for BJP in the by-elections which were contested on 58 seats across 11 states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets thanked the people of each of the states for bestowing their faith in the saffron party. The Assembly by-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

BJP has won is 4 out of 5 seats in Manipur, while one seat is won by Independent. The saffron party has won 16 out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh while it is leading in three seats in MP where the party needed only 9 seats to retain power in the state. Congress has won seven and leading at 2 in MP.

The saffron party has won all the eight seats and two seats in Gujarat and Karnataka respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party won 6 out of 7 seats leaving Samajwadi Party with one seat. In a significant achievement, BJP has also won the lone seat of Telangana, as a mark of strengthening its foothold in new arenas.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked all the states in their respective mother tongue for reposing their trust in BJP.

BJP's performance in Bihar elections

Besides the by-elections, the BJP has also been instrumental in the NDA retaining the chair in Bihar Assembly elections, amid the close-knit contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP's performance led the coalition to cross the halfway mark and form government in the state. Even though the RJD has emerged as the single largest party by winning 63 seats and leading at 13, the BJP has won 57 seats and is leading at 16 seats, as the vote-counting is still underway but it is highly unlikely of changing the outcome of the results. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

