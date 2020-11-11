PM Modi Reacts To Resounding Victory In By-polls; Thanks Gujarat, MP, UP, & Karnataka

After the resounding victory for BJP in the by-elections which were contested on 58 seats across 11 states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets thanked the people of each of the states for bestowing their faith in the saffron party. The Assembly by-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

BJP has won is 4 out of 5 seats in Manipur, while one seat is won by Independent. The saffron party has won 16 out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh while it is leading in three seats in MP where the party needed only 9 seats to retain power in the state. Congress has won seven and leading at 2 in MP.

The saffron party has won all the eight seats and two seats in Gujarat and Karnataka respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party won 6 out of 7 seats leaving Samajwadi Party with one seat. In a significant achievement, BJP has also won the lone seat of Telangana, as a mark of strengthening its foothold in new arenas.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked all the states in their respective mother tongue for reposing their trust in BJP.

उत्तर प्रदेश के उपचुनावों में भाजपा पर विश्वास जताने के लिए मैं सभी मतदाताओं का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। ये नतीजे दिखाते हैं कि योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के नेतृत्व में राज्य विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छूने के लिए तेजी से अग्रसर है। उपचुनाव के नतीजे यूपी सरकार के प्रयासों को और ऊर्जा देंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

मध्य प्रदेश की जनता ने आज राज्य में स्थिर और मजबूत सरकार सुनिश्चित कर दी है। बीजेपी पर पुन: विश्वास और आशीर्वाद के लिए मैं मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। इन परिणामों के बाद शिवराज जी के नेतृत्व में मध्य प्रदेश की विकास यात्रा अब और तेज गति से आगे बढ़ेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under @myogiadityanath Ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the @BJP4UP Unit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

Powered by the progressive agenda of the Government under @ChouhanShivraj and the hardwork of @BJP4MP, our Party has emerged as the unparalleled choice of the people. I thank the people of MP for blessing BJP in the by-polls held across the state. Their affection is invaluable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

Bond between the people of Gujarat & BJP is unbreakable! This affection is again seen in the 8 by-polls where @BJP4Gujarat made a clean sweep. I thank the people of Gujarat for the support. I appreciate the work of the local unit and the state government under @vijayrupanibjp Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

The @BJP4Karnataka’s victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people’s unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

ગુજરાત અને ભાજપ વચ્ચેનું બંધન અતૂટ છે! રાજ્યના લોકોનો સ્નેહ ફરી એકવાર 8 પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં જોવા મળ્યો છે જ્યાં @BJP4Gujarat એ સંપૂર્ણ જીત હાંસલ કરી છે. હું ગુજરાતના લોકોનો સમર્થન બદલ આભાર માનું છું. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

ನಮ್ಮ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಶ್ರಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

భాజపా అభివృద్ధి ప్రణాళికను పెంపొందించడంలో వీరి కృషిని నేను అభినందిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

BJP's performance in Bihar elections

Besides the by-elections, the BJP has also been instrumental in the NDA retaining the chair in Bihar Assembly elections, amid the close-knit contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP's performance led the coalition to cross the halfway mark and form government in the state. Even though the RJD has emerged as the single largest party by winning 63 seats and leading at 13, the BJP has won 57 seats and is leading at 16 seats, as the vote-counting is still underway but it is highly unlikely of changing the outcome of the results. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

