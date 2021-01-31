PM Modi Speaks On R-Day Violence: 'Nation Shocked At Insult To Tricolour'; Seeks Restraint

While addressing his Mann Ki Baat programme on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the violence that broke out on Republic Day in Delhi. Specifically speaking about the siege of Red Fort by protesters taking part in the tractor march and their act of planting Nishan Sahib and Kisan Union flag in Red Fort, PM Modi said that it shocked the nation. The Prime Minister added that Indians have maintained peace and patience and have shown courage last year and urged that same must be done this year.

PM Modi said in Hindi, "In the midst of all this, in Delhi, on 26 January, the country was very sad to see the insult of the Tricolour. We showed exceptional restraint and courage last year. This year too, we have to prove our resolve by working hard."

इन सबके बीच, दिल्ली में, 26 जनवरी को तिरंगे का अपमान देख, देश, बहुत दुखी भी हुआ | हमें आने वाले समय को नई आशा और नवीनता से भरना है | हमने पिछले साल असाधारण संयम और साहस का परिचय दिया | इस साल भी हमें कड़ी मेहनत करके अपने संकल्पों को सिद्ध करना है : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

PM Modi's olive branch to farmers

Addressing the all-party meeting, PM Modi stressed that the Union government's proposal of staying the farm laws' implementation for 18 months was still valid. The talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions had come to a standstill after the 12th round of talks when the latter rejected this offer. While farmers have insisted on continuing their protests until the repeal of the agrarian laws, the PM reiterated the government's willingness for talks despite the violence that took place during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

PM Modi remarked, "As for the farmers' issues which you have talked about, I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said after the January 22 meeting of Narendra Singh Tomar and the committee with the farmers. I want to convey the same. Narendra Singh ji said in the meeting that we have not been able to reach an agreement, we are giving you this proposal. You go back and think about it. I am just one phone call away. When you make up your mind, I will fix a meeting with you and the meeting venue within a few hours' time. The Indian government's proposal is still valid even today. Please convey this to the protesters you know."

Farmers' tractor march and Delhi violence

Despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes, brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. Police said that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking acts included a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breaching the Red Fort and hoisting the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flags atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi and went on to demand Home Minister's resignation despite supporting the tractor march previously. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait - who have been named in police's FIRs- have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan and said that protests will continue at Delhi borders. The Delhi Police has been praised for the restraint it showed in not firing any bullets that may have triggered casualties at a large scale, though the Opposition has gone all guns blazing, politicising the police and slamming it over intelligence failure. The police has said that the reason for the riot was the farmer leaders going back on their word and breaching the terms of protest agreed upon during their meetings with police.

