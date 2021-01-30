Chhattisgarh CM Urges Centre To Repeal Farm Laws Post PM Modi's Latest Overture To Farmers

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel questioned the rationale of staying the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and instead urged the Centre to repeal them. He was referring to PM Modi's overture to farmers during the all-party meeting earlier in the day. Mentioning that lakhs of farmers are protesting against the agrarian laws in "Gandhian" style, Baghel accused the Union government of trying to distract from the 'repeal' demand. According to the Congress leader, the Centre was adopting such a stance because it wanted to benefit industrialists.

Read: 'Pak Trying To Infiltrate': Punjab CM Cautions About Cross-border Crimes Amid Farm Protest

PM Modi's olive branch to farmers

Addressing the all-party meeting, PM Modi stressed that the Union government's proposal of staying the farm law implementation for 18 months was still valid. The talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions had come to a standstill after the 12th round of talks when the latter rejected this offer. While farmers have insisted on continuing their protests until the repeal of the agrarian laws, the PM reiterated the government's willingness for talks despite the violence that took place during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

PM Modi remarked, "As for the farmers' issues which you have talked about, I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said after the January 22 meeting of Narendra Singh Tomar and the committee with the farmers. I want to convey the same. Narendra Singh ji said in the meeting that we have not been able to reach an agreement, we are giving you this proposal. You go back and think about it. I am just one phone call away. When you make up your mind, I will fix a meeting with you and the meeting venue within a few hours' time. The Indian government's proposal is still valid even today. Please convey this to the protesters you know."

Read: Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan Forms Human Chain In Bihar; Slams CM's Silence On Farm Laws

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges PM Modi To Hold Direct Talks With Farmers Over Farm Laws