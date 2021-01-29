AAP MP Sanjay Singh Proclaims 'if Rakesh Tikait Is Arrested, Will Offer My Arrest'

Vowing to standby the protesting farmers, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, proclaimed that 'if Rakesh Tikait was arrested, we will get arrested with him', while addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar. Singh, who had called Rakesh Tikait after the senior farm leader broke down on camera, said that those who had made farmers cry, will not win - affirming that the Centre will repeal the three Farm Laws. While farmers had initially shunned political parties' support in their protests, since the Republic Day violence several leaders from Congress, AAP and SP have visited farmer protest sites.

Delhi Farmer protest LIVE Updates: Clashes at Singhu border; Haryana suspends internet

AAP: 'Will get arrested with Tikait'

"This protest will continue till the three farm laws are repealed, without that we won't return home. The way they have treated farmers and India, even stones will cry. This government is killing humanity. I was worried when Rakesh Tikait cried yesterday. CM Kejriwal also talked to him and told that if Rakesh Tikait is arrested, we will also get arrested with him. No one is scared of your threats Yogi Adityanath," said Sanjay Singh. AAP, which had opposed the three Farm Laws in Parliament, has demanded its repeal and provided assistance to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders with free wi-fi, medical aid, food and water.

SC panel holds talks with 17 farmer organisations from 11 states over Centre's Farm Laws

Farmer protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

AAP condemns Farmer rally violence across Delhi; says 'Some certainly weakened movement'

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders, against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait - who have been named in police's FIRs- have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

Rahul Gandhi tells farmers to 'not move an inch' from Delhi borders: 'Protest will spread'