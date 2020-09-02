PM Modi, Union Ministers Laud Reforms In Bureaucracy Under 'Mission Karmayogi'

The National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building — Mission Karmayogi — approved by the Union Cabinet will radically improve the human resource management practices in the Government and will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet approved a key civil service reform in the form of Mission Karmayogi which Union Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the “biggest” human resource development programme which will give bureaucrats the opportunity to improve their performance on a continuous basis.

#MissionKarmayogi - National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today’s cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants. pic.twitter.com/RNl3uDS7IL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2020

Moreover, the PM said the iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management and continuous learning. "Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "landmark reform for the 21st century" which will end the culture of working in silos and bring out new work culture. "Goal driven and constant training will empower and sensitize the civil servants to ensure accountability and transparency in the system," he further said.

This reform will not only provide a mechanism for Govt functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfill and live upto the aspirations of #NewIndia.



Modi govt is fully committed towards building of a future ready civil service. #CivilService4NewIndia — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2020

Textile Minister Smriti Irani said, "Mission Karmayogi’s focus on strengthening competencies of civil servants will have a lasting effect on administration. Giving impetus to ‘Roles-based’ HR Management will bring out the best in officials thereby ensuring the quality and efficacy of public services."

Reactions from other Ministers:

The biggest human resources development programme till yet will further galvanize the training and post recruitment process for our civil servants and provide them an opportunity for continuous improvement. #CivilService4NewIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2020

Emphasising on 'on-site learning' to complement ‘off-site’ learning, this programme will lay foundations for capacity building of Civil Servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian culture while learning from best institutions & practices world over. #CivilService4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/fGijfUe2Nh — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 2, 2020

In a media briefing, Dr Jitendra Singh said Mission Karmayogi will go a long way in creating a new future-ready civil service for a New India. He said that it is an endeavor to incarnate civil services into a real Karmayogi who is creative, constructive, pro-active, and technically empowered to face future challenges.

Mission Karmayogi

The Modi government has said Mission Karmayogi will create a new national infrastructure for civil services capacity building which will ultimately result in ease of living, ease of business, and citizen centricity.

This scheme has an outlay of Rs.500 crore over a period of 5 years. While the PM’s HR Council (PMHRC) will provide strategic direction to capacity building reforms under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, an expert body called Capacity Building Commission shall harmonise standard training standards.

On the other hand, the Cabinet Secretariat Coordination Unit would oversee the plans. A Special Purpose Vehicle will own and operate the online platform iGOT Karmayogi to facilitate world-class learning. Furthermore, the SPV shall charge Rs 431 annual subscription per civil servant.

