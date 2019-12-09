PM Modi Wishes Sonia Gandhi On Her 73rd Birthday After She Decides To Skip Celebrations

Wishing the Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Monday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his political opponent. He stated that he prayed for her long life and good health. The Congress interim president turns 73 on Monday.

PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Sonia Gandhi to forego 73rd birthday celebration to show solidarity with Indian women

Sonia Gandhi skips birthday celebrations

Earlier on Sunday, in the wake of an unfortunate upward trend of offenses against women in the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi decided to give up on her birthday celebrations. To exude solidarity over the security concern's against women, Sonia Gandhi, will not be celebrating her birthday on December 9. Congress has been revolting against the rise in crimes agaisnt women.

According to PTI reports, Sonia Gandhi decided to not celebrate her birthday, to express her sadness by the rape incidents and assaults on women in parts of the country. The decision came after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, passed away in a Delhi hospital on Friday night and a recent incident of a young veterinarian doctor being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

Priyanka Gandhi visits Unnao victim's kin

The Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday, declared that she would fight for justice to the Unnao rape victim. The senior Congress leader visited the rape victim's family in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi, the son of Sonia Gandhi raked a controversy on Saturday by labeling India as the "rape capital" of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Chidambaram exudes happiness on 'breathing the air of freedom'

Congress candle-light march

In the national capital, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) initiated a candlelight march demanding justice for the family of the Unnao victim. The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

