Sonia Gandhi To Forego 73rd Birthday Celebration To Show Solidarity With Indian Women

In the wake of an unfortunate upward trend of offenses against women in the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has decided to give up on her birthday celebrations. To exude solidarity over the security concern's against women, Sonia Gandhi, will not be celebrating her birthday on December 9. The Congress matron will turn 73 on Monday.

According to PTI reports, Sonia Gandhi decided to not celebrate her birthday, to express her sadness by the rape incidents and assaults on women in parts of the country. The decision came after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, passed away in a Delhi hospital on Friday night and a recent incident of a young veterinarian doctor being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

READ| Unnao rape victim's kin refuses to do last rites, demands a meeting with UP CM

The Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday, declared that she would fight for justice to the Unnao rape victim. The senior Congress leader visited the rape victim's family in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi, the son of Sonia Gandhi raked a controversy on Saturday by labeling India as the "rape capital" of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women.

Stirring the issue, the former Congress chief questioned PM Modi's silence over the same. "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word," Rahul Gandhi said. Addressing a rally in Kerala's Sulthan Bathery earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of the rise in crimes against women.

Congress candle-light march

In the national capital, members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) initiated a candlelight march demanding justice for the family of the Unnao victim. The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

READ| After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Chidambaram exudes happiness on 'breathing the air of freedom'